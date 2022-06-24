Typically Hot First Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overall a seasonable Friday and first official weekend of summer ahead. Only isolated rain chances, mainly over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley late in the afternoon and evening.

Tracking a stronger cold front due in on Monday from the northwest. If the front moves through in the morning, we won’t have severe weather. However, if it pushes in during the afternoon, a strong to severe thunderstorm will be more possible. Keep checking back for updates.

Temperatures will be cooler along with a drier air mass following the cold front.

Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday night: Warm and dry for Fridays after Five in Charlottesville. Temperatures falling from the 80s to the 70s and lows in the 60s by dawn. A stray shower risk late in the evening. Areas of fog late.

Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Isolated shower/storm risk late in the afternoon and evening, mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms more likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Pleasant and dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Warmer and mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

