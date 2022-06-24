Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny and warm

Heat and humidity increase this weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -T.G.I. Friday...we made it through another week. Our forecast looks great today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Humidity levels will be somewhat lower and more comfortable. As we go into weekend, heat and humidity will rise. Our next chance showers and storms comes late Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
(STOCK)
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space
Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating shots fired along Commonwealth Dr.

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Nice Friday, Warmer Weekend. Some Storms Late Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
Mostly cloudy and cooler