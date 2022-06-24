Sunny and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -T.G.I. Friday...we made it through another week. Our forecast looks great today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Humidity levels will be somewhat lower and more comfortable. As we go into weekend, heat and humidity will rise. Our next chance showers and storms comes late Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.