Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack

A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion. (Source: KCNC, VIRGINIA HAVENS, CNN)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) – A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.

“Any time the kids were outside, she was five steps behind them,” said Virginia Havens, the dog’s owner. “They would play in the sandbox, she was keeping watch everywhere, all the time.”

Havens says Lady, a Chihuahua/pit bull mix, was a classic nanny dog and was by her four children when a mountain lion crept up behind them.

“Lady was posturing for defense and she took off the opposite direction here just to circle back to get momentum for her charge,” Havens explained.

The tiny pup took on a fully grown, 6-foot mountain lion.

“The mountain lion had her head in his jaws, and she was doing her best to, you know, get out of the hold. I heard her crying out, which made me more frantic because she was my fur baby,” Havens said.

Havens called police, who shot at the cat with non-lethal rounds, allowing Lady to get away.

“When she got to the door I screamed. She was just a bloody mess. Her eye was bulging, she had labored breathing and a hole in her skull,” Havens recalled.

They rushed her to an animal hospital, but Lady was too badly injured.

“She was absolutely our hero,” Havens said.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

