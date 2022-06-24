CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This first weekend of Summer, very typical for late June. Largely dry Saturday with highs in the seasonable upper 80s to near 90 and humid. A mountain storm is possible. Sunday hot and more humid with highs either side of 90. Later Sunday afternoon and evening, a few storms for parts of the region. The better chance for rain will arrive Monday, as a cold front moves across the region to bring showers, some storms and cooler temperatures. A cooler start into next week. Temperatures behind the front, Tuesday to hold in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, some fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, humid. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Some late day and evening storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Variablel clouds, cooler, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler, nice. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Hot, more humid. Partly sunny, few storms. Highs low 90s.

