Bullseye! Marcy Reese helping archery grow in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second year in a row, the Virginia State Outdoor Championship for USA Archery will be held in Central Virginia.

The two-day event will take place at Tucker Park in Goochland this weekend, and it will give the best archers in the commonwealth a chance to show off their skills.

Marcy Reese wears a lot of hats in the archery community.

She is the head coach/part owner of the Virginia Archery Center, head coach of the Virginia Archery Academy, and the Virginia state coordinator for USA Archery.

Reese was instrumental in bringing the state championships to Goochland.

“Anybody can come and watch,” says Reese. “Bring a tent. Bring a chair. We’re going to have food concessions, and all kinds of cool music, and you can watch the live tournament.”

Between one-hundred and two-hundred archers are expected at the two-day event, and they will compete in various distances and disciplines.

Reese is a former national champion, as she won the gold medal at the US Open in 2014.

After spending a year on the national team, she took up coaching full time.

“It is definitely more enjoyable,” says Reese. “It’s more fulfilling to teach people archery. I’m getting older, and to train for events is getting harder for me. I get a lot of fulfillment out of taking someone who can’t shoot, and helping them shoot.”

The Virginia Archery Center can accommodate aspiring archers for lessons or group outings.

House of Balance Integrative Health and PT in Charlottesville recently held a team-building exercise on the archery range.

Under the tutelage of Reese, it wasn’t long before the group was hitting bullseyes, and popping balloons on the target.

The Level 4-NTS USA Archery Certified Coach currently has 26 kids on her team at the Virginia Archery Academy, and says the sport can help them get into college.

“There are several colleges, now, that have been offering archery,” says Reese. “Something beyond a team sport. At Columbia University, the University of Michigan, and Texas A&M, you can actually get scholarships.”

Marcy Reese is Virginia’s only female certified bow technician.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.