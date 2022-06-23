UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, a lot of those testing positive for the virus aren’t showing severe symptoms.

UVA Health said Thursday, June 23, that its COVID-19 hospitalizations are up from 26 last week to 32 this week.

“We’re sort of at a plateau where we’re seeing, you know, continued transmission in the community. My sense is that it’s not increasing, but it’s been at a fairly consistent level now for the last several weeks,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

UVA Health says that is leading to around 50% to 60% of patients coming to the hospital for one thing and being treated for two.

“For the most part, what I would say anecdotally from the patients I’ve been taking care of, those people that are being admitted and are incidentally found to have COVID are by and large, vaccinated,” Dr. Sifri said.

“We do COVID testing on admission to make sure that we know who has COVID so that we can give them proper care, and also make sure that we have proper isolation techniques when we’re caring for those patients and protecting them from each other as well as protecting our staff,” Doctor Reid Adams said.

Across Virginia, there has been a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but not in the Charlottesville area: The city and Albemarle County are listed as being in a “medium” community transmission, according to the CDC.

