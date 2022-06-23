Advertise With Us
Storms Exit Tonight. Cooler Thursday Ahead

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early tonight severe threat with storms and localized flooding. Storms packed a punch Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging winds gusts, some hail, plentiful lightning and heavy rain. A front pushing through the region will shift the wind and make for a cooler and mostly cloudy Thursday. A passing shower possible. East to northeast winds will keep high temperatures, along with the clouds in the 70s to around 80 for most.

A nice Friday and turning much warmer this weekend. Storm chances will start to increase again later Sunday into next Monday, with the next storm approaching the region.

Tonight: Showers and storms taper late. Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostyl cloudy, cooler. Stray shower. Highs 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Some PM and evening storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

