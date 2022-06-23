Photographer donates August 12th memorial to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A temporary memorial to August 11th & 12th is moving forward as Charlottesville prepares to mark five years since the summer of hate.

City councilors unanimously voted recently to accept to accept the donated memorial from Eze Amos. The project will consist of a least a dozen photographs displayed on trees along the Downtown Mall featuring moments of community resilience during the weekend of August 11, 2017.

“It’s not something we should forget and we should memorialize, and I thought it was a very well thought out, community-driven proposal,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “I hope that it can also maybe help us have a community conversation about what a more permanent memorial should look like.”

None of the photos will show violence. Set up is set for early August.

