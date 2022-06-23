Nice Friday, Warmer Weekend. Some Storms Late Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog to develop tonight into Friday morning. High pressure building toward and over the region will largely influence our weather Friday into the weekend. Nice Friday and warmer this weekend. Largely dry Saturday with highs in the seasonable upper 80s. Sunday turns hot and more humid with some late day or night storms, as the next cold front approaches the region. Shower and storm chances will continue into Monday, with temperatures cooling back down.

Tonight: Isolated shower possible early, partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: AM fog, then turning mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Some late day and evening storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Variabel clouds, cooler, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s.

