Mostly cloudy and cooler

Nice dry stretch
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heavy rain has moved out. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with a chance for a stray shower. Temperatures are expected to be cooler, however, humidity will remain high. High pressure will build in and deliver plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures the next couple of days. Sunday will be hot and humid, with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower or storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

