Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘It will save lives’: Virginia senators discuss gun control legislation

By CJ Paschall
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Senate is taking a big step forward with gun safety.

The Senate passed a cloture vote 65 to 44 Thursday, June 23, blocking a filibuster and clearing the way for a bipartisan bill to get a final vote.

“It will save lives,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

“I am convinced that both on the gun-safety side and on the mental-health side, the bill is going to do a lot of good,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said. “It feels really good to be on the threshold of saying that was unfinished business when I came here in 2013, but we are taking a big step forward.”

The proposed legislation would close the “boyfriend loophole,” fund red flag programs, as well as school safety resources and mental health programs. Also included, gun buyers under 21 will undergo stricter background checks and a review of mental health records.

“It was in the case of Virginia Tech, it was the case in Charleston,” Sen Kaine said. “There are warning signs in their backgrounds that should disable them from getting these kinds of weapons.”

The Democratic senators acknowledge this bipartisan bill doesn’t have everything they’d want, such as universal background checks and banning AR-15-style guns.

“For a lot of people, this legislation didn’t go far enough,” Sen. Warner said. “Frankly, the kind of sensible gun reforms we put in place in Virginia should have been the broader model.”

“I’ve supported bans on high-capacity magazines, which I think is even a more workable solution to bring down some of the scourge of gun violence,” Sen. Kaine said. “But, there would have been no way to get to the 60-vote threshold and do bipartisan legislation in the Senate with those pieces added.”

A final vote on the bill is expected as soon as Friday, June 24.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space
(STOCK)
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M

Latest News

A chalked wall on Fourth street in Charlottesville, an unofficial memorial to the sight where...
Photographer donates August 12th memorial to Charlottesville
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund holding webinar on the future of Roe vs. Wade
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info