Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cooler, but still humid

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heavy rain and storms have moved east. We’ll see morning fog, and cooler temperatures, although humidity will remain relatively high. A cold front to our west will move through later today. Right now there is a small chance for a stray t-shower this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight, setting the stage for a great Friday and Saturday. Sunday will start sunny and dry, there is a chance for a late day shower or storm. Have great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, stray t-shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower or storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space
(STOCK)
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Storms Exit Tonight. Cooler Thursday Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
Showers and storms, heavy at times