Cooler, but still humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heavy rain and storms have moved east. We’ll see morning fog, and cooler temperatures, although humidity will remain relatively high. A cold front to our west will move through later today. Right now there is a small chance for a stray t-shower this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight, setting the stage for a great Friday and Saturday. Sunday will start sunny and dry, there is a chance for a late day shower or storm. Have great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, stray t-shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower or storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

