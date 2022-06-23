Blue Ridge Abortion Fund holding webinar on the future of Roe vs. Wade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A free panel discussion about the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade is being held virtually Thursday, June 23, here at 7 p.m.

The conversation is being hosted by Cville Dems and the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund.

“Abortion bans anywhere impact abortion access everywhere,” Deborah Arenstein with the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund said. “When people are traveling from states with access, or without access to states with access, that’s when we start to work together.”

The panel will discuss how the ban would impact Charlottesville, Virginia, and neighboring states.

“People are hungry for information, they want to understand what is happening with abortion access and abortion rights in this country,” Arenstein said. “Helping people understand that now, before the decision comes down, that really will provide some good context and hopefully give folks an idea of what they can do to help going forward as the rights to abortion are lost in up to 26 states.”

