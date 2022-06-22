Yesli Vega to take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger for 7th District congressional seat

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Yesli Vega took down five other challengers to win the 7th District GOP Primary Tuesday, June 21. Come November, she will face off against two-term Representative Abigail Spanberger (D).

Winning a crowded race by 2,000 votes, Vega leaned on her experience as a law enforcement officer. University of Virginia Center for Politics Analyst J. Miles Coleman says that was a big factor in Vega clinching the primary.

“In all of Vega’s ads, or at least most of them, her line was, ‘Well, guess what? I’m a conservative fighter,’ and I think that’s what the Republican electorate is looking for,” Coleman said.

Vega is Latinx, and a second-generation immigrant, something Coleman says could help swing her home base of Prince William County in her favor.

However, the Democratic incumbent won’t go down without a fight: Coleman says Spanberger has positioned herself well as a moderate.

“There’s been a lot of talk from the Democratic side that’s been sort of perceived as going against law enforcement. She hasn’t been one to kind of buy into that,” Coleman said.

In a statement, Rep. Spanberger said, ”As the representative for Virginia’s 7th District, I have been proud to respond to the issues facing Virginians by working across the aisle, being accountable to the people I serve, and getting things done.”

