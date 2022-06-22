Wildlife Center of Virginia treats 90,000th patient

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is celebrating a milestone.

An Eastern Cottontail rabbit was treated at WCV, making it the center’s 90,000th patient.

“Since the very first patient that we ever treated in Weyers Cave, to our 90,000 patient, we take our mission very seriously, and it guides us every single day, because if you noticed our mission statement is not taking care of wild animals. Our mission statement is teaching the world about wild animals and how to care for wild animals,” Alex Wehrung said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is also celebrating its 40th birthday.

