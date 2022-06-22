Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VHSL Releases 2022 High School Football Master Schedule

Riverheads senior Joshua Watson holds up six fingers, after the Gladiators sixth-consecutive state championship.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League has released the schedule for high school football teams for the 2022 season.

Albemarle opens the season at Harrisonburg on Thursday, August 25th, but a majority of the schools kickoff the following night.

Charlottesville will host Western Albemarle on August 26th, and William Monroe will welcome in Stuarts Draft.

Six-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads will put its 50-game winning streak on the line at Waynesboro in its season-opener.

The complete schedule can be found by clicking this link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

