VHSL Releases 2022 High School Football Master Schedule
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League has released the schedule for high school football teams for the 2022 season.
Albemarle opens the season at Harrisonburg on Thursday, August 25th, but a majority of the schools kickoff the following night.
Charlottesville will host Western Albemarle on August 26th, and William Monroe will welcome in Stuarts Draft.
Six-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads will put its 50-game winning streak on the line at Waynesboro in its season-opener.
The complete schedule can be found by clicking this link.
