UVA Health: COVID-19 vaccines for young children being offered

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months through four years old.

The clinic will take place at its Pediatric Community Vaccination Center on Saturday, June 25.

“We are set up to accommodate about 320 this Saturday, but again depending on the demand we can increase the number of vaccinators or extend our hours to meet the initial demand,” Teresa Green with UVA Children’s said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for those who have been waiting for this and want it in that initial surge that’s coming.”

Vaccine doses for the event will be available by appointment-only at the vaccination center inside the Battle Building at UVA Children’s.

Appointments are required and may be made by calling 434-297-4829. Patients with a UVA MyChart account may also register through UVA’s MyChart website.

