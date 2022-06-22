U.S. Free Meals Program Expiring Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Free Meals program is set to expire on June 30, affecting many families in Virginia and across the nation.

“It allows schools to provide free school meals to all students and expense them a meal program so that there was no requirement for any sort of financial requirement for a family to to meet the standards to receive these benefits,” Bread for the World Regional Director Florence French Fagan said. “All children benefited from these waivers.”

The concerns are for families who are food insecure, as well as the organizations that provide help.

“It’s impacting the very entities that are created to help our children with food,” Fagan said. “Because of the increase of gas and inflation and the increase of food, the food banks are actually having a hard time providing the amount of food that they used to provide for families.”

Families that could be your neighbors.

“So over 200,000 children in Virginia face hunger. That’s 1-out-of-9. Food insecurity impacts about 17% of families specifically in the Charlottesville area,” Fagan said.

