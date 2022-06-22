Showers and storms, heavy at times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep a watchful eye to the sky this afternoon and tonight. Showers and storms are expected to develop. We’ll see increasing cloudiness this afternoon, as two systems impact the region. A cold front to the west, and a area of low pressure to the east will keep conditions unsettled through early Thursday. Gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail will be possible. As the systems move away conditions will slowly begin to dry later Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Showers & storms, heavy at times, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Morning showers & fog, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, late showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

