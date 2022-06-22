Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space
(STOCK)
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government

Latest News

What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Mohammad Anwar Haneef, of CARE Afghanistan, says there is a high risk of more casualties. More...
Situation after fatal earthquake in Afghanistan remains 'very bad'
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed aiming to avoid recession amid inflation fight