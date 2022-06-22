Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Prices Down at the Pump

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are easing up a bit.

“We’ve actually seen prices come down just a little bit, which this is the first time in weeks that we’ve seen prices come down some here in Virginia,” Morgan Dean with AAA said Monday, June 20. “We’re down a nickel from the all time high of $4.86.”

The slight price drop has some people wondering how low gas will go.

‘Could we see prices dropping towards the end of the summer? Yes, that’s a possibility. But there are so many different factors that have gone into creating the price that we’re seeing right now,” Dean said.

Factors include an increased demand in fuel due to a surge in travel for the upcoming holidays and summer trips.

“Let’s not forget that the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday is just a couple of weeks away. That’s probably going to be much higher demand when we start looking at people traveling for that weekend,” Dean said. “We’re also seeing higher demand for people traveling. TSA has continued to see 2 million people through the TSA checkpoints over the past few days here, which is indicating to us that travel is back. It’s getting back closer to where it was pre-pandemic in the 2019 days.”

Either way, a little relief at the gas pump is welcoming.

“Any movement down is a good move,” Dean said.

