Fourth escapee from Prince George prison surrenders

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said the fourth and final escapee that left a satellite prison camp in Prince George County with three other inmates turned himself in.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on June 22, Lamonte Willis surrendered himself back to the facility without incident.

Corey Branch and Kareem Shaw surrendered themselves back to the facility without incident on Tuesday.

Kevin Connolly, a supervisory inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service, said Tavares Graham returned to the minimum security facility in Prince George early Sunday morning and surrendered.

“He was observed by correctional officers at the low security,” said Connolly. “He walked up to them and said, ‘I’m Tavares Graham.’”

On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officials with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg said Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis, and Kareem Shaw “walked away” in the early hours of the morning.

“They were not where they were supposed to be during one of the counts Friday night, and they were all put on escape status,” Connolly said.

When NBC12 asked Connolly if these men posed a threat to the community, Connolly said he didn’t believe so.

“These were folks who were already working in the community during the day, sort of trustees. So, this is not an over-the-wall, over-the-fence situation. We do take it seriously.”

Graham, 44, was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, as well as possession of a firearm.

Branch, 41, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′8″, weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was sentenced to 13 years on charges of fentanyl distribution and felony firearm possession charges.

Willis, 30, is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 5′8′ tall, weighing approximately 167 lbs. He was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Connolly also said these men could face more time behind bars with charges of federal escape, which could be punishable by up to five years behind bars.

“If they’re hearing this or reading this and they do want to surrender themselves, we certainly will take that into consideration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Connolly said.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated. No details have been released regarding how the men were able to walk away from the facility.

