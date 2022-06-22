Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

Showers and storms, heavy at times
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a quiet start. Heat and humidity is place, as temperatures are expected to warm into the 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking two systems that will impact our region today. A stalled boundary to our east, and a cold front to our west will bring showers and storms today into tonight. Some storms may produce gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Conditions will gradually improve Thursday, after morning showers and fog. Look for a split decision weekend. Saturday looks good, late showers and storms Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Showers & storms, heavy at times, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Morning showers & fog, clearing & cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds increase, late showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

