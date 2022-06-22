Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville Skate Park will soon be lit up

Skate Park
Skate Park(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Skate Park will soon have lights.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has announced that it reached its skate park lights fundraising goal.

“The skate park lights are going to be similar to the softball fields and we’re finally going to finish the skate park here. The skate park will be lit up until 10 o’clock at night 365 days a year,” skate park supervisor, Matt Moffett said.

Since opening the skate park in 2019, there has not been lighting due to lack of funds, but now skaters and visitors can gather together after sunset.

The lights are LED fixtures from MUSCO Lighting, chosen for their low-light pollution, energy use, heat emission, and longevity.

The entire project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

