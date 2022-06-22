Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Council approves $1.6 million parking lot purchase

Charlottesville is approving a plan to buy this 39-space parking lot on East Jefferson street...
Charlottesville is approving a plan to buy this 39-space parking lot on East Jefferson street for $1.6 million.(WVIR)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is approving a plan to buy a parking lot for $1.6 million.

The lot is on East Jefferson Street, and has 39 spaces for parking.

Four councilors voted in favor of the plan, which they say will help replenish parking the city is losing, as well as help the agreement with Albemarle County’s courts.

Councilor Michael Payne was the lone vote against the plan. He says the city’s needs can be met with existing parking.

“If the city can quickly spend over a million dollars to purchase a small parking lot, we should have that same energy and creativity to purchase land for affordable housing, creating public spaces, to protect the Rivanna River, plenty of other purposes,” Payne said.

“While we’re not necessarily saying those 39 spots are going to be for this specific purpose, it generally helps solve the problem,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

The mayor says this may not be the only parking addition required for the courts, but this does decrease the chance Charlottesville will need to tear down the Lucky 7 convenience store and Guadalajara restaurant to build more parking.

