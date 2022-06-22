Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRHD planning to vaccinate children six months to five years old

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is making plans to vaccinate children between the ages of six months to five years old this week.

“We are planning on launching our first baby vaccines on Friday at the health department. We’ll start with a smaller quantity just to see with the pace and we’re also offering all the other vaccines at that site,” Jen Fleischer with the BRHD said.

Next week, babies will be able to get a vaccine in the car at a drive-thru event.

“On Monday we will have a drive thru clinic for just the babies and five to 11 year old’s at the JCPenney parking lot where we did the testing all year and folks are pretty familiar with that space,” Fleischer said.

Fleischer says the BRHD is committed to helping other organizations as more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This weekend we’ll support some pediatric offices in larger events for drive thru events for their patients, as well as be a Tonsler Park on Sunday to help out there and do an earlier vaccine gig for the little babies and a later one for the five to 11 and adults,” Fleischer said.

If you would like to book an appointment for your baby to get a vaccine, you can click here.

