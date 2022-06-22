Tee-Ball ‘Fun’-damentals on display in McIntire Little League

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tee-Ball players in the McIntire Little League all have their favorite part of the game.

For some, it’s hitting.

“Every time I try to bat I try to go high, and try to hit it over the fence,” says six-year-old Isaac.

Five-year-old Jackson adds, “(I learned) to swing very hard.”

Others enjoy being on the basepaths.

Six-year-old Weston says “Running bases from home,” is his favorite part.

Twin four-year-old’s Max and Leo like defense.

“Getting the ball,” says Leo.

Max concurred, “I like getting the ball.”

Tee-ball is an introduction to the game.

They play two innings, and everyone gets to bat.

Even when an out is recorded, no one gets out, and the last batter of the inning gets to clear the bases.

Having fun is always the Number One priority.

“One-hundred percent,” says coach Adam Williams. “If it’s not fun, we probably shouldn’t come, which is why the last practice involved water balloons.”

Six-year-old Connor says, “Mostly I liked the water balloons, and today when I got those two big hits.”

With the season in the books, the players were eager to demonstrate the skills they learned.

“You catch the ball like this,” says Isaac, “and then shuffle, shuffle, throw!”

They also received a medal following the final game.

“It’s cool,” Weston says, while holding up his medal, “and that says ‘Baseball.’”

Connor enjoyed getting the end-of-season hardware.

“Pretty good,” says Connor. “And I like the snacks.”

What’s better, the games, or the snacks?

“Both,” Connor replied, matter-of-factly.

