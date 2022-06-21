Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations

UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its safe-sleep guidelines to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The lead author of the recommendations is Doctor Rachel Moon with the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It took a village to write this report, it takes a village to raise every single baby,” Dr. Moon said. “I think that that we are hopeful that that we can start to see a decline in the rate of these deaths.”

Dr. Moon says babies should be resting flat in a crib with no bumper pads. She says it is harder for them to keep their airways straight if they are on a slant. She also recommends breastfeeding and using a pacifier. She says couches, sofas and stuffed armchairs are the worst place for an infant.

Dr. Moon says they have not seen a decline in the rats of SIDS in more than 20 years, and they hope these new tips will finally help.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

Dr. Bernard Hairston dancing at his retirement party
ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated
Cat at the CASPCA
CASPCA back open for walk-ins
Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in...
Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville