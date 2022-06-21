Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Summer has arrived

Mid week showers and storms
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. Southwest wind will increase humidity, and rise temperatures into the upper 80s. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms can be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Any storms that do develop could cause gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours. Conditions should improve by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

First Week of Summer Outlook