Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville

Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in...
Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is taking strict measures against an invasive insect infestation. Now, those measures have reached Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is imposing a quarantine to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Lanternflies will eat and destroy everything from grapes to peaches and apples, to walnuts, maples, and hops.

Businesses operating and shipping in the areas of the quarantine are required to obtain a permit from VDACS, as well as inspect their good regularly.

“Only one employee in the business needs to take the training class. There’s an online course,” Carrie Swanson said. “It’s a $6 fee, so its not prohibitively expensive. It just teaches you how to identify the insect at its various stages, and what to look for.”

Those businesses include ones that ship live or dead trees, garden plants, outdoor construction materials, and outdoor household goods like grills and tractors.

The VDACS website contains more information on the Lanternfly and how to get a permit.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

Dr. Bernard Hairston dancing at his retirement party
ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations
Cat at the CASPCA
CASPCA back open for walk-ins