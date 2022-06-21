Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is taking strict measures against an invasive insect infestation. Now, those measures have reached Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is imposing a quarantine to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Lanternflies will eat and destroy everything from grapes to peaches and apples, to walnuts, maples, and hops.

Businesses operating and shipping in the areas of the quarantine are required to obtain a permit from VDACS, as well as inspect their good regularly.

“Only one employee in the business needs to take the training class. There’s an online course,” Carrie Swanson said. “It’s a $6 fee, so its not prohibitively expensive. It just teaches you how to identify the insect at its various stages, and what to look for.”

Those businesses include ones that ship live or dead trees, garden plants, outdoor construction materials, and outdoor household goods like grills and tractors.

The VDACS website contains more information on the Lanternfly and how to get a permit.

