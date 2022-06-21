Hot & Humid Wednesday. Severe Risk of PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Summer! Turning hot and more humid Wednesday, along with the return of scattered afternoon storms. An approaching cold front, building heat and humidity will all act to aid in the development of afternoon and evening storms. Some of these storms turn strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail, the main threats. While much lower an isolated tornado. Some locally heavy rain from these storms as well. Thursday, not as hot. A stray storm or two, as the cold front crosses the region. Seasonable 80s for Friday and Saturday. Currently the weekend, may feature a few afternoon storms, more so Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon and evening storms. Severe risk. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, not as hot. Stray PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Some PM and evening storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, scattered storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

