The heat and humidity is back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southwesterly wind will usher warmer and more humid conditions today. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. . Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west moving east. Showers and storms will be on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat and humidity will be with us for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.