Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The heat and humidity is back

Mid week showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southwesterly wind will usher warmer and more humid conditions today. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. . Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west moving east. Showers and storms will be on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat and humidity will be with us for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
First Week of Summer Outlook
Next Storms
First Week of Summer Outlook
Tuesday Morning
First Week of Summer Outlook