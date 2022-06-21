Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The youngest children in the Blue Ridge Health District will soon have the opportunity to get a extra protection against the coronavirus.

The CDC recently authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 5.

“To have had their kids unprotected has felt really scary,” Pediatrician Doctor Paige Perriello said. “We finally got through all the different steps of approvals through the FDA and the CDC.”

Dr. Perriello says she is waiting for vaccine shipments to arrive. She works at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville.

“Wednesday evening, we’ll be doing our first drive-thru for our patients. I know that the Blue Ridge Health District will be adding under 5 under to their regular Friday clinic,” she said.

Perriello says Pediatric Associates will be adding the 6 months to 5 year age group to its weekly vaccine rotation.

“The under 5, two days a week. We do the 5-to-11 two days a week, and the 12 and ups get one day a week since they’ve had a lot longer to get vaccinated,” she said.

It’ll be the same drive-thru format as previous clinics, because Dr. Perriello says that has worked best.

“The primary concern has been reducing the risk of serious illness, side effect, hospitalization, and death. And we believe that these vaccines will let the families with kids under 5 be added to that group of people who feel like they have these protections,” the doctor said. “This really gives us an awesome opportunity to just feel like we can take a step forward with all the things that we’re doing.”

Dr. Perriello says the fastest way to sign up is through Pediatric Associates’ online portal, or through the Blue Ridge Health District’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

Dr. Bernard Hairston dancing at his retirement party
ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations
Cat at the CASPCA
CASPCA back open for walk-ins
Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in...
Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville