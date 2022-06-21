Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The youngest children in the Blue Ridge Health District will soon have the opportunity to get a extra protection against the coronavirus.

The CDC recently authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 5.

“To have had their kids unprotected has felt really scary,” Pediatrician Doctor Paige Perriello said. “We finally got through all the different steps of approvals through the FDA and the CDC.”

Dr. Perriello says she is waiting for vaccine shipments to arrive. She works at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville.

“Wednesday evening, we’ll be doing our first drive-thru for our patients. I know that the Blue Ridge Health District will be adding under 5 under to their regular Friday clinic,” she said.

Perriello says Pediatric Associates will be adding the 6 months to 5 year age group to its weekly vaccine rotation.

“The under 5, two days a week. We do the 5-to-11 two days a week, and the 12 and ups get one day a week since they’ve had a lot longer to get vaccinated,” she said.

It’ll be the same drive-thru format as previous clinics, because Dr. Perriello says that has worked best.

“The primary concern has been reducing the risk of serious illness, side effect, hospitalization, and death. And we believe that these vaccines will let the families with kids under 5 be added to that group of people who feel like they have these protections,” the doctor said. “This really gives us an awesome opportunity to just feel like we can take a step forward with all the things that we’re doing.”

Dr. Perriello says the fastest way to sign up is through Pediatric Associates’ online portal, or through the Blue Ridge Health District’s website.

