CASPCA back open for walk-ins

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is getting back to normal after more than two years of modifying the adoption process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, June 21, adopting animals at CASPCA is now a much more walk-in experience.

“What’s changed now is we’re hearing from our community: They want to come back into the doors and to be able to come back in without an appointment, but we are still allowing appointments,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

You can walk through the shelter’s doors from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week without making an appointment.

“We have a great need for feline fosters as we are seeing kitten season in full swing now, and we are in need for large adult dog placements,” Gunter said. “Please help us out.”

Gunter says she is seeing more dogs come in than ever before, which is another reason why the shelter is allowing walk-ins again.

“Strays, surrenders, we are having a hard time moving the large adult dog population,” she said. “We are hoping this will help those dogs out, as well.”

If you are planning on walking in to CASPCA to adopt, please be patient since the shelter is short-staffed.

