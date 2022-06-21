Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CASPCA back open for walk-ins

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is getting back to normal after more than two years of modifying the adoption process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, June 21, adopting animals at CASPCA is now a much more walk-in experience.

“What’s changed now is we’re hearing from our community: They want to come back into the doors and to be able to come back in without an appointment, but we are still allowing appointments,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

You can walk through the shelter’s doors from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week without making an appointment.

“We have a great need for feline fosters as we are seeing kitten season in full swing now, and we are in need for large adult dog placements,” Gunter said. “Please help us out.”

Gunter says she is seeing more dogs come in than ever before, which is another reason why the shelter is allowing walk-ins again.

“Strays, surrenders, we are having a hard time moving the large adult dog population,” she said. “We are hoping this will help those dogs out, as well.”

If you are planning on walking in to CASPCA to adopt, please be patient since the shelter is short-staffed.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

Dr. Bernard Hairston dancing at his retirement party
ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations
Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in...
Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville