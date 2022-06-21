Advertise With Us
At-home COVID-19 test refunds not as easy as some hope

At-home test for COVID-19 (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you bought an at-home COVID-19 test out-of-pocket you may be eligible for a refund, but it’s not the easiest process. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says he recently went through the process, and is sharing his experience.

Dr. Bell says he planned on taking 5 to 10 minutes with the process, but with all the different websites and forms he had to submit, he says it took him around 45 minutes.

“Just thinking about the many people in our community who don’t have access like this, it’s extremely difficult and something like covid tests, at least at this point, should be very easy to get,” Bell said.

If you cannot get an at home test, UVA Health and BRHD are still offering free PCR tests.

