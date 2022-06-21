ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Schools’ assistant superintendent is saying goodbye after 47 years in the business. The county celebrated his work with a fitting ceremony Tuesday, June 21.

Bernard Hairston started the first formal bullying prevention program in the county and brought more teachers of color to the division. He is also the mind behind ACPS’s culturally responsive teaching. He has been with ACPS for the last 30 years of his career.

“I don’t need a pat on the back and this is a true pat on the back but educators don’t do this for the pat. They do it for the joy, you know, the notion that you’re uplifting so many others, and that’s been my reward,” Hairston said.

At Hairston’s celebration 57th district’s Delegate Sally Hudson presented him with a resolution and he also received a letter from Senator Mark Warner.

“The work that Dr. Hairston has spearheaded here in Albemarle County is a model for the kind of education that every child in Virginia deserves. And so it was so important that the general assembly recognized his work on top of the many local leaders who value everything he’s done,” Hudson said.

