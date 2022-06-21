Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPS assistant superintendent retires after 47 years in education

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Schools’ assistant superintendent is saying goodbye after 47 years in the business. The county celebrated his work with a fitting ceremony Tuesday, June 21.

Bernard Hairston started the first formal bullying prevention program in the county and brought more teachers of color to the division. He is also the mind behind ACPS’s culturally responsive teaching. He has been with ACPS for the last 30 years of his career.

“I don’t need a pat on the back and this is a true pat on the back but educators don’t do this for the pat. They do it for the joy, you know, the notion that you’re uplifting so many others, and that’s been my reward,” Hairston said.

At Hairston’s celebration 57th district’s Delegate Sally Hudson presented him with a resolution and he also received a letter from Senator Mark Warner.

“The work that Dr. Hairston has spearheaded here in Albemarle County is a model for the kind of education that every child in Virginia deserves. And so it was so important that the general assembly recognized his work on top of the many local leaders who value everything he’s done,” Hudson said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Lloyd Snook (FILE)
Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief
Future residential space at the Shops at Stonefield
The Shops at Stonefield will soon see more residential space

Latest News

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician shares how to get your young child vaccinated
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations
Cat at the CASPCA
CASPCA back open for walk-ins
Various life stages of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect which can be found in...
Spotted Lanternfly quarantine extended into Albemarle County and Charlottesville