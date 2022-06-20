Looks like another winner

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Heat and humidity builds
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see another day of pleasant temperatures and humidity. An approaching warm front will spread a mix of clouds and sun today. As our wind shifts to the southwest, look for a rise in temperatures and humidity Tuesday. Our next chance for scattered showers and storms will be Wednesday into Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & humid High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

