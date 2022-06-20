First Week of Summer Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The dry air mass we’ve had since the weekend will stay in place for another night and day. Seasonable temperatures overnight. Turning hotter Tuesday after some morning clouds. Still not humid until later Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Out hottest day will be Wednesday. The most muggy day will be Thursday.

Tracking a better chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Another shower and thunderstorm risk on Thursday.

Isolated shower/storm chances for Friday and this weekend.

Perhaps a better chance for storms next Monday.

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Summer solstice day! The season officially begins at 5:14 AM. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Hazy and hotter. A little more humid. Highs in the 90s. Shower and thunderstorms may increase during the late day and evening. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Hazy and muggy with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm around. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Isolated shower/storm chance. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Monday: A better shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the mid 80s.

