Cool and comfortable

Summer arrives tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like we will squeeze another pleasant day, before changes move in. We’ll see clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures and humidity will be comfortable, but heat and humidity will start to rise Tuesday. An approaching warm front will boost humidity levels and temperatures. Hot and muggy conditions will be on tap by mid week, with a few scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

