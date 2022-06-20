Advertise With Us
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.

Albemarle County police car
Albemarle County police car(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man has died after being struck by a vehicle along East Rio Road, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

ACPD says first responders were called out around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19, for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near Albemarle Square. Seventy-year-old Scott Kennedy Rooth was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and that this is the eighth fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes being investigated by Virginia State Police.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

