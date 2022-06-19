Advertise With Us
Saturday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

The Braves jumped out to the early lead, and Staunton hung on to beat Waynesboro 7-6 on Saturday at Kate Collins Field.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Braves jumped out to the early lead, and Staunton hung on to beat Waynesboro 7-6 in the Valley Baseball League on Saturday night at Kate Collins Field.

Joe Delossantos drove in two runs for the Braves.

Miguel Useche and TJ Clarkson each had two hits for the Generals.

Harrisonburg won 13-1 at Covington.

The Tom Sox had an open date on Saturday, and they return to action at home against Purcellville on Sunday.

