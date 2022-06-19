Pride & Prevention Bingo coming up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency is hosting Pride & Prevention Bingo on Monday, June 20.

The game will cover events, individuals, and organizations who are promoting healthy relationships, self-esteem and positive messages in the LGBTQ+ community.

The virtual game night begins at 5:30p.m.

“It’s just a good way for kids to learn about resources, maybe see some of the local history they don’t hear as much, but it really presents a very positive and exciting representation of what our pride community looks like,” prevention services coordinator at the Shelter for Help in Emergency, Alex Weathersby said. “It’s open to pretty much anybody who would like to participate. So when they register online, I will email them a bingo card that one of our volunteers helped me make and then we’ll just play virtually.”

