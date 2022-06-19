One year with NIL at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Almost exactly one year ago, there was a seismic shift in college sports.

NIL

Name. Image. Likeness.

After rulings by courts across the nation, the NCAA had to change its stance on player compensation.

College athletes could now be paid for their fame.

“I’m a supporter, and a proponent, of NIL,” says UVA head coach Tony Elliott. “I think that’s it’s great that the young men have an opportunity to monetize their name, image, and likeness. I remember when I was in college, you couldn’t even take a free drink from somebody, or you’d get in trouble.”

Brennan Armstrong can get a drink, fries, and a burger.

The Cavaliers quarterback recently signed an NIL deal with a collection of McDonald’s franchises in Central Virginia, and he’ll have his own signature meal.

UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams says, “It’s been fun to watch, quite frankly, to see our student athletes, in their entrepreneurial spirit, take the bull by the horns, and try to make something, where there was nothing.”

Elliott adds, “For us at the university of Virginia, what we want, is we want NIL to be consistent with what the values and ideals of the university are.”

Williams says there haven’t been any issues at UVA with NIL.

However, across the country, some student-athletes or recruits have received six or seven-figure deals.

Name, Image, and Likeness is at risk of becoming Pay-to-Play.

Williams says, “Obviously there are problems with the structure, and what’s happening, that we’re going to have to work through. The entire governance structure for college athletics is under review.”

The Virginia football team will host its first practice of the fall season on August 5th.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.