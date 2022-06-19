Nice and Dry Awhile Longer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last official weekend of spring feels like the season as temperatures are a little below average for this time of year. A dry and pleasant northwest breeze will keep the region comfortable Sunday and Monday. You can save on your cooling costs, especially during the overnight.

The summer solstice is Tuesday. Temperatures will be hotter for the first few days of summer. Along with higher relative humidity and dew points. Scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances will increase Thursday and Friday.

High sunburn index the next several days. Grass pollen is also on the high side.

Saturday overnight: Starry, moonlit sky. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s over central Virginia. As cool as the upper 40s across the Shenandoah Valley by dawn!

Father’s Day, Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, dry and breezy. Highs in the 70s for most areas.

Sunday night: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the 50s. Some upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Highs mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny and muggy. Isolated to scattered showers and storms forming. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 60s to 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

