Damiah Morrison raises more than $1K for suicide prevention

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 9-year-old Little Miss Virginia, Damiah Morrison raised $1,706 dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She hosted a bake sale to raise the money in late May. “It was really really fun,” Morrison said.

Now those funds are headed to suicide prevention advocates.

Damiah hopes people will join her for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk for the Greater Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville regions in the Fall.

Click here to read more on her platform Damiah CARES.

