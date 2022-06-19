Advertise With Us
Cocoa & Spice Raising Awareness for the LBGTQ+ Community

cocoa and spice
cocoa and spice(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pride Month is underway, and Cocoa and Spice on the Downtown Mall is teaming up with other small businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“We want individuals to know that they are accepted, and we want to support everything in that,” Jennifer Mowad, owner of Cocoa and Spice, said.

“As a queer-owned business year round, I do try to bring awareness. This month in particular I’ve been amping up the social media posts and engagements online,” Mowad said. “For the event were having on June 29th, you can follow that on Instagram, and then Facebook we’re going to have an event so you can post and say you’re coming to the event. Even if you can’t make it, we had some individuals sharing it and they talked about what menu item they would have gotten if they were able to come. So it’s a great way to engage when you are not able to come in person.”

LGBTQ+ organizations in Charlottesville are coming together through June to celebrate.

“All of the organizations are donating to a different nonprofit,” Mowad said. “It’s really important for us to stand together and come together and say, ‘We’re queer-own businesses. We support you for who you are. When you come you don’t have to be afraid of who you are.”

To learn more about future events visit Cocoa & Spice Instagram @Cocoaandspice_cville and Facebook @cocoaandspice

