Charlottesville’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community came together to celebrate Juneteenth and the progress that’s been made in Black history over the years.

“Juneteenth is a time where we reflect on our ancestors because they freed themselves,” Charlottesville Juneteenth Parade Organizer, Maxine Holland. “Self-emancipation, that is worth celebrating.”

This is Holland’s 20th year organizing the Juneteenth Parade.

People from all over gathered for the celebration, which included food trucks, Black-owned businesses, live music and more.

“It’s very comforting and it lets us know that we are unified as people, we can be unified in the spirit and we can just have a great time,” Pastor, Carolyn Mitchell Dillard from Zion Hill Baptist Church said.

