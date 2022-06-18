Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M
Tweet by @ChiefB_CvillePD
Former CPD chief accuses city employee of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 2021
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Ryan Becker
UPDATE: CPD confirms that the missing person in Charlottesville has been located safely

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war