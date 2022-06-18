Pleasant June Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy, hot and muggy week, our weather finally turns cooler and drier for this weekend!

Temperatures will be below average the next few days and nights. It’ll be breezy today as northwest winds bring in much drier air. You can give your A/C a break.

High sunburn index this weekend. That will be the only weather hazard.

The break in the heat and humidity will not last long. Heat wave conditions return next week. Just in time for official summer. The summer solstice is Tuesday.

Some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the heat and humidity especially by next Thursday.

Saturday: Sunshiny, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday night: Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Upper 40s by dawn Sunday across the Shenandoah Valley!

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and comfortable. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Hotter and more humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy. Isolated storm risk. Highs mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s to the lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm,

