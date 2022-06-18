Friday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox scored five runs in the 8th inning, and Charlottesville rallied to beat Harrisonburg 10-8 on Friday night in the Valley Baseball League.
The Sox earned their 13th straight victory on their homefield against the Turks, which dates back to the 2017 season.
Logan Amiss went 3-for-3 at the plate for Charlottesville. John Newton had two hits, including his first home run of the season.
The Tom Sox return to action with a doubleheader on Sunday at home against Purcellville. First pitch is set for 4pm.
